|
|
Jane B. Karlson died peacefully at home on March 27, 2019 at the age of 79. Born in Littleton, MA she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Sylvia (Priest) Landini. A graduate of Bridgewater State College, she tau- ght school in Round Lake, IL and Meridian, MS. After sharing a 20-year Naval career with her late husband Roy L. Karlson, they settled in Hudson, MA. She worked for 22 years in the banking industry in Marlborough, MA before her retirement in 1998. She then worked as an office Manager for H & R Block until she retired in 2003. She leaves her children Roy J. Karlson and his wife Trudy of Marlborough, MA; her daughter Kim Scott and her husband Jason of Portsmouth, NH; her two grandchildren, Randy Karlson of Lexington, VA and Erik Karlson of Hudson, MA.; her sister Mary Doyle and her husband Edward of Dedham, MA; her brother Andrew Landini and his wife Ellen of So. Yarm- outh, MA; along with four nieces and one nephew. She also leaves her best friend Elaine Fecteau of Hudson, MA. She was predeceased by her son Richard Karlson of Hudson, MA of whom she missed very much. She loved to play scrabble, loved card games, always had a jigsaw puzzle in the works, and was an avid sports fan with a love for the Boston Celtics. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She could often be seen out and about in the Hudson area with her best friend Elaine, and she enjoyed spending time with her neighbors at the senior housing complex where she lived. Any funeral services held will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to Toys for Tots.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019