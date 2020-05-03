|
|
Janet E. (Vaudreuil) Priestley, 81, of Marlborough, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Metrowest Medical Center in Framingham, MA. She was the daughter of the late F. Henry and Clarice (Fant) Vaudreuil and the wife of Paul Priestley to whom she was married for 60 years. Born in Worcester, MA and a graduate from Lesley College in Cambridge, MA, she worked as a Human Resources Representative for Hewlett-Packard for many years prior to working for Fresenius Medical Care, retiring in 2010. Janet was very involved in her community, donating her time as President of the Marlborough Symphony Orchestra, she was a member of the League of Women Voters, the Marlborough Junior Womens Club and was awarded the Marlborough Enterprise Civic Award for enterprising women. She was also the corporate secretary for the Marlborough United Way. Besides her husband, Janet is survived by her daughter, Karen Priestley of Hudson, MA, her son, James Priestley and his wife Judi of Norwich, NY, her sister, Linda Harris of Rutland, MA, her grandchildren, Adam and Ben Priestley and her great grandchild, Gabriel Priestley. A celebration of Janets life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from May 3 to May 10, 2020