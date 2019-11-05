|
Jean F. Byrne, 91, of Marlborough died Friday, November 1, 2019 at UMass Memorial | Marlborough Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Hugh and Eleanor (Dardis) Byrne. Jean is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother, John Byrne, her sisters, Eleanor Wellen, Marie Carter, Rita Wile, Kathleen Newcomb and Rose Byrne and her nephew Paul Carter. Visiting hours will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:30 -10:30am at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A funeral Mass will be celebrated following calling hours at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Beach St., Marlborough, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mass Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired, 200 Ivy St., Brookline, MA 02446 or mabcommunity.org. For Jeans full obituary, please visit www. slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019