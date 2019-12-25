|
Jean M. (Arthur) Lane, age 73, of Marlborough, died Sunday, December 23, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, MA. She was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Mary (Libak) Arthur. Jean is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Varela and her husband Engels of Marlborough, her sons, Eric Lane and Jeffrey Lane, both of Marlborough and her grandchildren, Bianca and Jaden Varela. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 | 4:00 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant Street, Marlborough, MA followed by a service in the funeral home at 4:00 pm. Burial will be private. For Jeans full obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Dec. 25, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020