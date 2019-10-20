|
Jean M. (Rea) Peltak, 80, of Marlborough, Mass., died Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Anglin) Rea. Jean's life revolved around her family, her parish family and her community. She was the wife of Douglas Peltak for the last 53 years, supporting his endeavors as he supported hers. She was devoted to raising their son Joseph, Sr., a privilege she truly loved and a doting grandmother to their grandson Joseph, Jr. As a member of St. Matthias Parish, she served on any committee where she was needed but was usually found in the kitchen, doing what she loved best, cooking. Jean loved to entertain whether it was for her own family or others. At one time she had a cooking show on local cable television. For many years she was employed as the principle clerk for the Council on Aging for the City of Marlborough. She is also survived by her sister, Mary O'Hara of Norwood, and her extended family including many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. She was also the twin sister of the late Sr. Joan Rea, CSJ. Visiting hours will begin on Friday, October 25, 2019 with the Right of Reception at 3:45 p.m. at St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA, and will conclude at 8 p.m. with a prayer service. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthias. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Matthias Maintenance Fund, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA 01752 Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019