|
|
Joan F. (Gardner) McDonald of Hudson, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 15, 2019, due to complications from diabetes and Alzheimers. Joan was born in Cambridge and was a graduate of Waltham High School. She worked for many years at Adcole Corporation in Marlboro as an executive administrative assistant until her retirement in 2013. There will be a private remembrance in her beloved Ocean Park, ME. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home of Hudson is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ocean Park Association in Maine or the .
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019