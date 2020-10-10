Joao 'John' Loura Luz, of Hudson, MA and formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, aged 64 passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 4th, 2020. John is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Luz) DiCandia and her husband Jamie of Sterling, MA; his brother, Jose Joe L. Luz and his wife Maria Lurdes of Hudson; and his sister Maria L. Santos and her husband Antonio, also of Hudson, MA; his grandchildren, godsons, nephews, great nieces and nephews. John is also survived by his loyal companion and best friend, his dog Hunny. John was predeceased by his son, Matthew Luz and his parents Antonio Tavares Luz and Maria Loura Luz. John was born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal. He emigrated to the United States in 1971 with his parents and older sister and was later joined by his older Brother Jose. John spent many years working in the technology industry working for companies, including Data General, Digital, ACT, Inc., NEA Electronics, Inc., and most recently at Four Star Connections. John traveled the world in his professional life visiting and living in China, Ireland, Singapore, India, Philippines, Brazil, and many others. Despite his travels and living abroad for large swaths of time; John loved his adopted home above all else. One of Johns proudest accomplishments was becoming an American Citizen. John was a gentle soul and an avid adventurer. He was always on the go and ready for the next adventure life had to offer be it a fishing or hunting trip, camping in his beloved White Mountains, a ride on his motorcycle, or a new exciting work project; especially if it was half way around the world. Despite his adventurous spirit | the greatest loves of his life were his children Jennifer and Mathew. His greatest pain was the loss of his son Matthew at such a young age. It was a heart break he never recovered from. John will be remembered by all those who met him as a gentle soul who left this world much too soon and much too accomplish. Family and Friends are invited to attend a socially distanced Graveside Committal Service at 12 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Saint Michael Cemetery on Cox St. in Hudson, MA. A Memorial Mass at St. Michaels Church in Hudson and celebration of Johns life will be scheduled at a later date once the risks of ongoing Pandemic have concluded.



