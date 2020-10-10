1/
Joao Luz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joao's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joao 'John' Loura Luz, of Hudson, MA and formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, aged 64 passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 4th, 2020. John is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Luz) DiCandia and her husband Jamie of Sterling, MA; his brother, Jose Joe L. Luz and his wife Maria Lurdes of Hudson; and his sister Maria L. Santos and her husband Antonio, also of Hudson, MA; his grandchildren, godsons, nephews, great nieces and nephews. John is also survived by his loyal companion and best friend, his dog Hunny. John was predeceased by his son, Matthew Luz and his parents Antonio Tavares Luz and Maria Loura Luz. John was born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal. He emigrated to the United States in 1971 with his parents and older sister and was later joined by his older Brother Jose. John spent many years working in the technology industry working for companies, including Data General, Digital, ACT, Inc., NEA Electronics, Inc., and most recently at Four Star Connections. John traveled the world in his professional life visiting and living in China, Ireland, Singapore, India, Philippines, Brazil, and many others. Despite his travels and living abroad for large swaths of time; John loved his adopted home above all else. One of Johns proudest accomplishments was becoming an American Citizen. John was a gentle soul and an avid adventurer. He was always on the go and ready for the next adventure life had to offer be it a fishing or hunting trip, camping in his beloved White Mountains, a ride on his motorcycle, or a new exciting work project; especially if it was half way around the world. Despite his adventurous spirit | the greatest loves of his life were his children Jennifer and Mathew. His greatest pain was the loss of his son Matthew at such a young age. It was a heart break he never recovered from. John will be remembered by all those who met him as a gentle soul who left this world much too soon and much too accomplish. Family and Friends are invited to attend a socially distanced Graveside Committal Service at 12 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Saint Michael Cemetery on Cox St. in Hudson, MA. A Memorial Mass at St. Michaels Church in Hudson and celebration of Johns life will be scheduled at a later date once the risks of ongoing Pandemic have concluded.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Saint Michael Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved