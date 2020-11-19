Jose E. Chaves, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, 11/16/2020 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Maria A. (Resendes) Chaves; three sons: Manuel Chaves of Hudson, MA, Victor Chaves of Hudson, MA and Denis Chaves and his wife Lise of Hudson, MA; his sister, Maria Tavares of Cambridge, Ontario, CA; two grandchildren: Dominique and Annalise Chaves and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by eight siblings. Jose was born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal, one of 10 children to his late parents, Manuel Almada Chaves and Maria Sousa Chaves. Here, he was raised and graduated from grade school before working for Pan American World Airways. Jose and Maria had courted each other across the ocean for three years before Maria traveled back to Santa Maria to wed in 1960 and then they settled in Hudson, MA to start their family. Jose treasured spending time with his loved ones at the family cottage in Ports- mouth, RI where he enjoyed fishing, swimming and sharing meals with family and friends. He would visit Santa Maria as often as possible, enjoyed making his own wine and tending to his garden, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. All who knew Jose will miss him dearly. All are invited to attend his visiting hours on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5-8pm in Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA. His Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, November 20, 2020 at 9am in St. Michael Parish, 21 Manning Street, Hudson, MA followed by burial in St. Michael Cemetery, Hudson, MA.



