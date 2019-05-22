|
Jose M. Monteiro, 87, of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Marlborough Hospital, Surrounded by his family, after a period of declining health. He is reunited with his beloved wife of 32 years, Adelina (Resendes) Monteiro, who passed in 1990. Jose was born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal, on April 29, 1932, a son of the late Manuel and Maria Angelina (Chaves) Monteiro. Jose immigrated to Hudson along with his late wife Adelina (Resendes) Monteiro, together settling in Hudson, Ma. Jose was a hard worker and spent many years working as a concrete finisher for S & F Concrete in Hudson. Jose was a long-time member of Saint Michael Parish in Hudson. He enjoyed traveling during the summer to his homes in Portsmouth, Rhode Island as well as Santa Maria, Azores. Joe was extremely proud of his Azorean heritage and loved sharing stories with his family about his youth on the island, whaling and his military experiences. Above all else he loved spending time with his family the most. Jose is survived by his three children, Aida M. Moura and her husband Jorge, Cidalia M. Rego and her husband Manuel and Steven A. R. Monteiro and his wife Marylou all of Hudson; two sisters, Gloria Chaves and Maria Sousa both of Hudson; seven grandchildren, Monica Melo, Danny Moura, Amanda Rego, Stephanie Rego, Brandon Rego, Ryan Monteiro and Kyle Monteiro; two great-grandchildren, Mia and Eva Melo and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St. Hudson, MA A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by interment in Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from May 22 to May 29, 2019