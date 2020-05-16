|
|
Joseph E. Kovalski 85, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, on Monday, May 11, 2020, at St. Patricks Manor in Framingham, MA, after a period of declining health. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Diana (Beirod) Kovalski, who predeceased him in 1999. Joseph was born in Boston, MA, on October 12, 1934, a son of the late, Walter and Catherine (Scannell) Kovalski. After graduating High School, Joseph enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and honorably served his Nation from 1954 until 1957, earning the rank of sergeant in addition to playing baseball and being in the color guard. He later attended Bentley University where he earned a bachelors degree. Joseph had a long and successful career as an accountant, before retiring. He was a long-time resident of Arlington, MA and member of the Arlington Elks and their treasurer for many years. He moved to Hudson in 2005 with his daughter and was a member of Saint Michael Parish. Joseph was also an avid golfer and hockey player in his younger years. Joseph is survived by his children, Cheryl Gonzalez and her husband Eric of Hudson, Andrea Watson and her husband Robert of Middleboro, Joseph A. Kovalski and; his brother, John Kovalski; sister-in-law, Donna Eustace; 4 grandchildren, Ryan Gonzalez, Kyle Gonzalez, Raymond Watson, and Kerri Hight, and several nieces and nephews. Due to current Covid 19 pandemic restrictions, services will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later time. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home is honored to be assisting with his arrangements.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from May 16 to May 23, 2020