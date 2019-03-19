|
On Sunday, March 10, 2019, Joseph Francis Granger Jr., loving husband, father of two children and grandfather of five grandchildren, passed away at the age of 85. Joe was born on July 11, 1933, in Marlborough, MA to Joseph Francis Granger and Helen Cosgrove Granger. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and recently his sister Helen Granger Breck. Married for 60 years to Catherine Daylor Granger, they had two children, Joseph F. Granger III (Barbara Sheeser Granger) and Anne Granger McBain (David Scott McBain). Joe is survived by his wife Catherine, son J.F., daughter Anne and five grandchildren; Joseph F. Granger IV (Jake), Kelly Margaret Granger, Jolie Kathleen Granger, John David McBain and Ned Scott McBain. Joe attended Wilbraham +and Monson Academy, Brown University (1955, BA Economics, Football Letterman) and Widener University where he received his MBA. His career was spent in the employee benefit and insurance industry and Joe retired as Senior Vice President at Marsh & Company. Joe was retired U.S. Navy, Commander, Reserves Officer Training Corp, active duty and reserve. Joe enjoyed daily early morning Mass, he was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus, and a dedicated community servant on the Upper Providence Township (PA) Sewer Commission. Joe spent 25 years as a member of the Eastern Association of Intercollegiate Football Officials, Division 1. He enjoyed his long-time tennis group at Aronimink Golf Club and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. His favorite time in retirement was spent at their home in Bethany Beach, DE, surrounded by family, grandchildren, 'summer cousins' and close family friends. Joe will be remembered for his quick wit and kindness. He was masterful at nicknaming his family members, friends and co-workers. He was known to write wonderful letters to family, friends and grandchildren. At each grandchild's birthday, Joe wrote an individual letter to be read in retrospect of the child's and family's past year together. These wit full letters will forever be treasured as his voice of love, respect and admiration. In his final two years, Joe was loved and cared for by the exceptional staff, CNA's and RN's at the outstanding Willowbrooke Court Senior Care Center, Plantation Estates, Matthews, NC. They are truly Angels on earth and the family is eternally grateful. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, 11:00 am at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, Charlotte, NC with reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Riddle Healthcare Foundation; https://www.mainline health.org/ways-to-give/ riddle-healthcare-foundation An online guestbook is available at www.heritage cares.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019