1/1
Judith E. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith E. Wilson, 79, passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Wilson. She is survived by her children: Robert Duckworth and his wife Lisa of Richmond Hill, GA, and Joanne Burke and her husband Hugh of Auburn, MA; her grandchildren: Ryanne and Erin Burke, and Connor and Austin Duckworth. She is predeceased by her brothers: Kenneth, Thomas, and Richard Sawyer, and her grandsons: Michael and Sawyer Duckworth. Judith was born in Clinton, MA, the loving daughter of the late Kenneth and Josephine (Murphy) Sawyer. She graduated in 1958 from Hudson High School. Judy was always full of life and there was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24 from 4-7pm at Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St, Hudson, MA 01749. Her funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, November 25 at 11am at St. Josephs Church, 52 West Street, Berlin, MA 01503 followed by burial in South Cemetery, Pleasant Street, Berlin, MA. in Berlin. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 22, 2020
Dear Bobby and Joanne, I am so sorry for your loss of your Mom. Judy was a wonderful women and a great friend. I have so many memories of the fun times we all had over the years. She was a delightful person.
Ann Crane
Friend
November 22, 2020
I worked with Judy at NE Grocer's in Northboro, many years ago. She was a real sweetheart who always had a huge smile. May she rest in peace.
Patty Lundy Keith
November 22, 2020
Joanne, Hugh, Ryanne ,Erin & family
Our deepest condolences to you all. May your memories give you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
The Quitadamo's
Marie Quitadamo
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved