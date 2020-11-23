Judith E. Wilson, 79, passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Wilson. She is survived by her children: Robert Duckworth and his wife Lisa of Richmond Hill, GA, and Joanne Burke and her husband Hugh of Auburn, MA; her grandchildren: Ryanne and Erin Burke, and Connor and Austin Duckworth. She is predeceased by her brothers: Kenneth, Thomas, and Richard Sawyer, and her grandsons: Michael and Sawyer Duckworth. Judith was born in Clinton, MA, the loving daughter of the late Kenneth and Josephine (Murphy) Sawyer. She graduated in 1958 from Hudson High School. Judy was always full of life and there was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24 from 4-7pm at Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St, Hudson, MA 01749. Her funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, November 25 at 11am at St. Josephs Church, 52 West Street, Berlin, MA 01503 followed by burial in South Cemetery, Pleasant Street, Berlin, MA. in Berlin. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com
