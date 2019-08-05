|
Judith I. (Sicotte) Butler, 72, of Marlborough, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at in Danvers, MA. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Edith (Stacey) Sicotte and mother of the late Nicholas Butler. Judith is survived by her son, Daniel E. Butler and his wife Jen Cunningham Butler of Arlington, MA, her brother, Edward Sicotte and his wife Linda of Franklin, MA, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Maureen Butler of Marlborough, MA, her sister-in-law, Jeannine Davis of Beverly Hills, FL, her sister-in-law Doreen Sicotte of Swan- zey, NH and her daughter-in-law, Christine Butler of Marlborough. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Samantha Laurette Butler. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4 | 7 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the educational fund set up for her beloved granddaughter, Samantha. Contributions should be sent C/O Christine Butler, PO Box 299, Marlborough, MA 01752 and made out to: Samantha L. Butler Educational Trust Fund. For the full obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2019