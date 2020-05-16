|
Katherine M. (Cronin) Silvestris, 80, of Hudson, died Friday May 15th at Marlboro Hills Health Care Center in Marlboro. She was the wife of the late Albert Silvestris of Worcester. Kathy was born and raised in Hudson, daughter of the late Francis and Violet (Tobin) Cronin. She graduated from Hudson Catholic High School, and became employed by Raytheon Corporation where she worked as an Executive Secretary for over 40 years, mostly in Sudbury. Kathy was a member of St. Michael's Parish in Hudson. She enjoyed bowling, arts and crafts, gardening, traveling, going to concerts and the theater, but mostly enjoyed the company of her many friends and family. A red- headed Irish lass if there ever was one! She is survived by her brothers Francis Cronin, Jr of Hudson and William Cronin of Fort Lauderdale, FL, her nephews Timothy Cronin, Francis Cronin and Michael Lugin, her nieces Katie Moody and Cathy Cutler, sister-in-law Andrea Cronin and great-nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Patricia Lugin and Michael Cronin. A private burial service will be held at Forestvale Cemetary. Donations in Kathy's memory can be made to the Hudson Community Food Pantry, 28 Houghton St, Hudson.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from May 16 to May 23, 2020