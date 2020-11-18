1/1
Kathleen A. McGrath
1954 - 2020
Kathleen A. "Kate" McGrath, 66, of Hudson died Sunday November 15, 2020 at Brigham & Womens Faulkner Hospital after a sudden illness. She was the wife of the late Nancy E. (Muise) Duval who died in 2013. She was born, raised and educated in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Robert J. and Barbara A. (Callahan) McGrath and was a graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 1972. Kate went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Salem State College. She worked for ComGas for over twenty years retiring several years ago. Kate was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She enjoyed the ocean, camping in Maine and New Hampshire and loved being outdoors. She will be remembered as being fiercely independent with a huge heart, Always extending a helping hand to those in need. She loved her nephews and nieces and her godchild Marlowe. She leaves her brothers, Robert J. McGrath, Jr. and his wife Ruth of Marlborough and Daniel M. McGrath and also his wife Robin of Weymouth; eight nephews and nieces, Robert, Jennifer, Tracy, Michael, Timothy, Callie, Loren and Adam; nine grand nephews and nieces; one great grand niece. A graveside service will be held Thursday November 19 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough. Calling hours will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to www.stjude.org. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. All are invited to sign Kates online guestbook at www.collinsfuneral.com.

Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home
378 Lincoln Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-2000
November 17, 2020
I’m so sorry for the lose of Kiki I will miss her dearly. I just had seen her in September and I didn’t think it was the last time that I would see her. Such a shocking moment to hear that she passed away giving all my love and prayers to her family and friends love Kaylee
Kaylee Santiago
Friend
November 17, 2020
My sympathies to Bobby, Danny and families. I have such good memories of my friend Kate. We had just spoken a few weeks ago. I´m so sorry.
Sheila Brennan
November 17, 2020
Bob, Dan and families, I´m so sorry to hear about Kathy. Thoughts and love to you all. Love, Debi and Mark
Debi and Mark Morin
November 17, 2020
We’re so very sorry on your loss of Kiki...such a shock. Our hearts are with you all. Love Dan & Beth Thorpe
Beth & Dan Thorpe
Friend
