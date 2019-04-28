|
|
Kenneth Elmer Priest, 90 of San Tan Valley, AZ passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 peacefully at his home. Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Lorraine (Foster) Priest, his children Rachelle M. Greenaway and her husband Richard of Maynard MA, Kenneth D. Priest and his wife Bridget of Marlborough MA, and Donna L. Miller and her husband William of Shelby Township, MI. He is also survived by his grandson Richard B. Greenaway, Jr and his wife Jessica, great grandchildren Dylan and Jacob Greenaway all of Chicopee, MA., his step grandchildren Aubrey and Zachary Miller of Clare, MI., He is also survived by his sister Eleanor L. McCarthy of Hudson, MA, along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Clarence I. Priest, Jr., Russell I. Priest, Mabel D. Chisholm, Ruth M. Priest, and Richard F. Priest. He was born March 14, 1928 in Boxborough, MA, son of Clarence I., Sr. and F. Dorothy (Braman) Priest. He was rai- sed in both Boxborough and Stow, MA. He served along with his father and older brother as Volunteers on the Stow Fire Department during the time his uncle was fire chief. In 1945, just after his 17th birthday and before he graduated from Hale High School in Stow, he enlisted into the US Navy, were he served aboard the USS Duluth CL-87 as a Seaman First Class in the Pacific Theatre during World War II, honorably discharged in the summer of 1946. He was a member of the USS Duluth Crew Members Association. As part of Operation Recognition," the Town of Maynard honored him with an honorary high school diploma for his service to his country. He worked for General Motors Corporation in both Framingham, MA and Warren, MI before retiring with 49 years of service. While in retirement in Arizona he worked at the Mesa Spirit RV Resort in Mesa where he made so many wonderful friends. Graveside services will be held Saturday May 4th, 2019 at 11:30AM at the family plot in South Cemetery, Burroughs Road (off Route 111) Boxborough. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home at 11:00AM for a procession to the cemetery, or meet at the cemetery for the 11:30AM service. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2019