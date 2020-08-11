1/
Kenneth S. Bullen
1948 - 2020
Kenneth S. Bullen, 71, of Oxford and formerly of Marlborough, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Lester J. and Frances E. (Jeffery) Bullen and the husband of Patricia (Roy) Bullen. Besides his wife, Ken is survived by his children, Jason Bullen and his wife Heather of Charlton and Jennifer Sanfilippo of Webster, his brother, George Bullen, his sister Jane White, his brother Russell Bullen and 3 grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his son Adam Bullen and his brother David Bullen. Visiting hours will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00pm | 7:00 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A private funeral service and burial will be held for Ken at North Cemetery, Oxford, MA.

Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Slattery Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
2 entries
August 10, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Patricia & Jason as well as Ken's entire family.
Sandi Grzyb
August 9, 2020
Grateful, that is my word!
Grateful Ken brought his family to Oxford.
Grateful Adam thought my sister was special (I agree)
Grateful our families were close through the good and the bad.
Grateful for track tents.
Grateful for track records. Grateful Jen broke mine!
Grateful for always trying to WIN!
I'm the end, we WIN, but in our own time.

Thank You, Mr. Bullen! We will pay your message forward!!!
Erin Miller
Friend
