Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee K. Jensen


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee K. Jensen Obituary
Lee Kendall Jensen, 71, of Marlborough died suddenly on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Marlborough. He was the son of the late Holger and Grace (Colson) Jensen and the husband of Diane L. (Jones) Jensen to whom he was married for 36 years. Lee grew up in Lincoln and attended Lincoln-Sudbury H.S. then earned his Bachelors Degree at Bentley College. He owned and operated a printing business in Saxonville, MA for 38 years. Lee had a love and passion for dogs and rarely was without one through the years. He loved music, especially the Beatles, all sports, and especially the Boston Red Sox. He got to combine these two loves last June when he went to London for the Red Sox- Yankee game and walked across Abbey Road with his best friend, Bob Davis. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He and his wife, Diane, loved to travel with their dearest friends, Bob and Susan Davis, and enjoyed many trips to Italy, California wine country, and many of the Caribbean islands through the years. Besides his wife, he is survived by his brother, Donald Jensen and his wife Maureen of Hingham, his brother-in-law, Griffith Jones and his wife Jody Price of Brockton, his sisters-in-law, Denise Stone of New Hampshire, Beverly Greene of Newton, and Elizabeth Jones of Sudbury. Lee is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Dax and Avalon Greene, Christopher and Matthew Jensen, Griffith Jones, Jeffrey and Jonathon Stone and Bethany Watson. He is also predeceased by his brother-in-law Barry Greene. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 | 6:00 PM at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA followed by words of remembrance at 6:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to: Trustees of Tufts University, Memo/Cummings School Veterinary Fund and mail to: Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, Office of Development and Alumni Relations, 200 Westboro Road, North Grafton, MA 01536.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -