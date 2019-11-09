|
|
Lisa Michelle Tiller, 52 of South Bnd, IN, passed away unexpectedly in her home on October 29, 2019. She was born on August 6, 1967, in Marlborough, MA, to the late Harry Richardson and Beverly (Boudreau) Temple. Lisa is survived by her husband of eighteen years, Larry; children, Michael Hulsey, Crystal Giblin, and Colton Tiller, all of South Bend; siblings, Linda Wise of Las Vegas, Steven Wise of Marlborough, MA, and Steven Wise of Punta Gorda, FL; four grandchildren: James Giblin, Timothy and Claire Benson, and Kloe Cavanaw; three nieces and one nephew. Preceding Lisa in death were her parents, sons, Raymond Hulsey, and Gage Wright; and brother, Michael Wise. Lisa worked with South Bend lost and found pets. She was very proud of the houses that she rehabbed. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, playing pool, and taking in stray animals. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. Memorial Contributions can be made to South Bend Lost and Found Pets. Send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2019