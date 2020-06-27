Lorraine Purdy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine (Burnap) Purdy, 92 of Chelmsford, MA, formerly of Hudson, and Marlborough, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home, after a period of declining health. Lorraine was born in Marlborough, MA on March 9, 1928, daughter of the late Frederick and Antonia (Lemay) Burnap. She was raised in Marlborough and graduated from Marlborough High School in the class of 1945. She resided in Hudson for most of her life and later moved to Marlborough in 2007. A mother of seven children, Lorraine was a devoted homemaker and dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was a longtime member of Saint Michael Parish, the Emblem Club and the Riverside Rod and Gun Club in Hudson, where she was an avid card player. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Lorraine is survived by five children, Jeanne M. Snow of Marlborough, Janet R. Larson and her husband Steve of Florida, Joyce A. Tari and her husband Mel of California, James F. Purdy of Marlborough and Jay T. Purdy of Marlborough; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons, John W. Purdy and Jeffrey G. Purdy; her former husband John T. Purdy, her brother Charles J. Burnap and her sister Shirley M. Parmenter. A period of calling hours will be held from 9 am until 10:30 am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St. Hudson, MA; followed by a funeral procession to Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St. Hudson, MA, for an 11 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be at Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson at the conclusion of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Lorraine B. Purdy to The Muscular Dystrophy Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved