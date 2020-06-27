Lorraine Purdy

Lorraine (Burnap) Purdy, 92 of Chelmsford, MA, formerly of Hudson, and Marlborough, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home, after a period of declining health. Lorraine was born in Marlborough, MA on March 9, 1928, daughter of the late Frederick and Antonia (Lemay) Burnap. She was raised in Marlborough and graduated from Marlborough High School in the class of 1945. She resided in Hudson for most of her life and later moved to Marlborough in 2007. A mother of seven children, Lorraine was a devoted homemaker and dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was a longtime member of Saint Michael Parish, the Emblem Club and the Riverside Rod and Gun Club in Hudson, where she was an avid card player. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Lorraine is survived by five children, Jeanne M. Snow of Marlborough, Janet R. Larson and her husband Steve of Florida, Joyce A. Tari and her husband Mel of California, James F. Purdy of Marlborough and Jay T. Purdy of Marlborough; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two sons, John W. Purdy and Jeffrey G. Purdy; her former husband John T. Purdy, her brother Charles J. Burnap and her sister Shirley M. Parmenter. A period of calling hours will be held from 9 am until 10:30 am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St. Hudson, MA; followed by a funeral procession to Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St. Hudson, MA, for an 11 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be at Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson at the conclusion of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Lorraine B. Purdy to The Muscular Dystrophy Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jun. 27 to Jul. 4, 2020.