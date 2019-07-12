|
|
Lorraine R. (Tryba) LaForte, 85, of Marlborough died Monday July 8, 2019 at The Reservoir for Health & Rehabilitation after a long illness. Her former husband Wilfred LaForte died in 2015. She was born, raised and educated in Webster, the daughter of the late Felix and Julia (Stelmach) Tryba and survived by her brother Bernard of Webster. Lorraine worked as an electromechanical assembler for Koehler Manufacturing for over 30 years. She enjoyed a quick wit and great sense of humor, but most of all, her friend and family gatherings. She leaves two sons, Allen W. and Paul J. LaForte both of North Grafton; a daughter Maureen R. ONeil and her husband David of Marlborough; a granddaughter Christine LaForte of Austin, TX. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday July 18 at 9:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Prospect Street. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from July 12 to July 19, 2019