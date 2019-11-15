|
Luis Filipe Garcia, 69, of Hudson, Ma, passed away unexpectedly while traveling abroad in Sao Miguel, Azores Portugal on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He leaves his beloved wife of 46 years, Rosa (Frias) Garcia. Luis was born on April 29, 1950, in Ponta Delgada, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal, one of four children of the late Horacio and Laura (Da Costa) Garcia. He was raised in Portugal, where he graduated from school and honorably served in the Portuguese Military. He later married the love of his life, Rosa (Frias) Garcia. He immigrated to the United States in 1974, where he settled in Hudson and built his family and his life, and still currently resided. Luis had a strong work ethic and had a long and successful career as a cement finisher for S&F Concrete in Hudson. He retired as the Cement Mason Foreman after forty-years of dedicated hard work. He was known as The Doctor. Luis was an active member of the Hudson community and especially in the local Portuguese community. He was a longtime member of the Hudson Portuguese Club, the Holy Ghost Society and Imperio Micalense. He was also a founding member of the Hudson Sporting Club and die-hard Sportinguista. He was a longtime Parishioner at Saint Michael Parish. Luis taught calligraphy for many years at Hudson High School and was a member of the local 534 Boston Cement Masons Union. He was an avid philanthropist who generously donated to many charities, organizations and people in need. Luis was very family orientated and had a strong love for good food, wine, vacationing and anything that involved getting his family together. He had a deep love for the ocean and taught his girls and grandsons all about seafood (which was his absolute favorite) and living off the grid. He had a nickname, Louie the Lobster. No one could eat a lobster from start to finish like him. He was a professional at that and couldnt spare watching people waste... always had to share his expertise! He was very charismatic, comical and loved to tell stories. Luis was a very hard person to forget because he left an imprint in each and every persons life that he crossed paths with. He will be greatly missed. In addition to his beloved wife, Rosa (Frias) Garcia, he is also survived by his two daughters, Monica Freitas and her husband Carlos and Tania Garcia and her significant other Jay Merrill all of Hudson; three grandchildren, Collin Demitre Freitas, Logan Anthony Houde Garcia and Lorenzo C. Freitas; a brother Mario Jorge Garcia and his wife Isabel of Lisbon, Portugal; his sister, Filomena Tavares and her husband Joao and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 3 pm until 6 pm, on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St. Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by interment in Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Luis Filipe Garcia to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105;
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019