Manuel E. Batista, 92, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his beloved wife of 62 years, Olga (Calvao) Batista. Manuel was born in Hudson, MA on June 18, 1927, the son of the late Manuel and Filomena (Batista) Esteves. Manuel is survived by his wife Olga; daughters, Laura J. Bertonassi and husband Mark of Hudson and Teresa M. McCook and her husband Christopher of Georgia; his sister, Rita Stone, his brother Joaquin Esteves and his wife Marie. Five grandchildren; Sara Jacobson and husband Matt, Beth Bertonassi, Jack Bertonassi and wife Ashley, Samuel McCook and Zachary McCook; and his great-granddaughter Catherine Jacobson. In keeping with Manuels wishes there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Monday September 30, 2019 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St. Hudson, MA; followed by a procession to Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson for interment. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Manuel E. Batista to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701; https://www.lung.org/about-us/local-associations/massa chusetts.html
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019