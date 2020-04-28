|
Margaret (Peggy) M. (Garabedian) Correa, 87, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Bear Mountain Healthcare in Sudbury, after a period of declining health. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, John P. Correa. Margaret was born in Worcester, MA, on June 14, 1932, a daughter of the late Paul and Christine (Anderson) Garabedian. She was raised in Worcester, and later moved to the suburbs, where she resided in Hudson and Berlin for many years. She had a long career as a candy maker and waitress at Harvest Hills in Southborough and also worked in various food service positions. Margaret is survived by her five daughters, Susan Downing and her husband Gregory of Hudson, Joanne Nelson and her husband Gary of Bolton, Judy Correa of Leominster, Debra Maillet and her husband Ronald of Leominster, and Janice Berte and her husband Peter of Framingham; also two brothers, Richard Garabedian of Nevada and Douglas Garabedian of Worcester; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by her siblings, Paul Gara bedian, John Garabedian, also Ronald Garabedian, Robert Garabedian, Pauline Fresolo and Joan McDermott. Peggy loved holding babies, enjoyed meeting people at Honey Dew over coffee, sitting outside in the sun at the beach or with her Brigham Circle neighbors, and enjoying a Maple Walnut ice cream on a family outing. Margaret will be interred privately beside her late husband, John P. Correa in Berlin North Cemetery, Berlin, MA. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home is honored to be assisting with her services. Donations in Margarets name may be made to the , the Hudson Food Pantry (https://hudsoncommunityfoodpantry.org/), or the organization of your choice.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020