Maria Lucia Da Franca, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved friends on September 27, 2020 in Worcester, MA. She was the daughter of the late Severino M. Da Franca and his wife Maria Jose Da Franca. Lucia went to school in the Universidade Federal de Pernambuco, where she studied administration. She moved to the USA in the 1987 and became a resident of Hudson, where she she remained until now. Her friends became her second family. She was a home health aide and nursing assistant for several years. She became a nurse's aide team leader at Westridge nursing home, now called Marlboro Hills, for at least 9 years. She was a dedicated caregiver and loved by all her patients and co-workers. Lucia's favorite pastime was spending time with her friends and family. She had had been dealing with her own cancer for a couple of decades. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Funeral arrangements are by the Peck Funeral Homes of Braintree and Weymouth, MA. Visiting hours will be at the Peck Funeral Home in Braintree at 516 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184, on Friday, October 9th from 3 PM to 6 PM. See www.peckservices.com
