Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
View Map
Marianne Z. DeMarco


1938 - 2019
Marianne Z. DeMarco Obituary
Marianne Z. DeMarco, 81, of Marlborough, MA, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Wingate at Sudbury. Born in Bietigheim, Germany, one of thirteen children, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Mathilde Zaiser. Mrs. DeMarco had been employed at Digital Corporation for many years prior to her retirement. She is survived by her children, Leonard DeMarco and his wife Sandra of Hudson, MA, Albert DeMarco, III, of Marlborough, MA, Carmen Fairbanks of Smyrna, Tennessee and Kristine DeMarco of Marlborough, MA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and several siblings in Germany. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5-7 pm followed by a funeral service at 7pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will be private.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
