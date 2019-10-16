|
Marianne Z. DeMarco, 81, of Marlborough, MA, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Wingate at Sudbury. Born in Bietigheim, Germany, one of thirteen children, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Mathilde Zaiser. Mrs. DeMarco had been employed at Digital Corporation for many years prior to her retirement. She is survived by her children, Leonard DeMarco and his wife Sandra of Hudson, MA, Albert DeMarco, III, of Marlborough, MA, Carmen Fairbanks of Smyrna, Tennessee and Kristine DeMarco of Marlborough, MA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and several siblings in Germany. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5-7 pm followed by a funeral service at 7pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will be private.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019