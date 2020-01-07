|
Marie A. Bissonnette Wells, age 87, of East Gloucester, MA. passed peacefully on December 26, 2019. Marie was the daughter of Henry and Evelyn Bissonnette of Hudson Massachusetts. She leaves behind her legacy of love through her daughters and their husbands; Drew Josephson-Williams and Tom Williams of Manchester by the Sea MA., Ingrid and Rob Viventi of Bridgton, Maine, and through her granddaughters and their husbands; Linnea Williams-Stewart and Andrew Stewart of Cape Ann and Fort Benning, GA. Mackenzie and Travis Childress of Nashville TN. and Cydney and Dennis Cheh of Savannah GA. Her great grand babies, Annika Stewart, Marley Cheh and Robby Childress brought her great joy in her last months. Marie was predeceased by her parents, by her loving husband Col. Charles Wells, MD, and by her brothers Peter and Hank Bissonnette and sister Claire Riley. Marie was also predeceased by Herman Bebe Josephson, her husband from 1953 to 1972. She also leaves behind the kind Boyle/Stewart Family of Dungannon, Northern Ireland, The Wells Family including shared grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews from the Josephson and Veo families. A Hudson High School Class of 49 graduate, Marie then attended nursing school at Addison Gilbert Hospital and Babson Institute. She devoted her career to caring for the elderly. Marie was Executive Director of many nursing facilities in Massachusetts. Patient comfort was paramount to her and always her motivation. Marie enjoyed being outdoors; Loved walking, swimming, skiing, kayaking and travel. She especially looked forward to her monthly lunches with her high school gals. Maries dedication to her family and friends was invariably felt. Her generous nature, her adventurous spirit and her unending love will be deeply missed. A mass for Marie will be held at St Michaels Church in Hudson MA on January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Our family is profoundly grateful for all the caregivers at the . If desired, a memorial gift to your local hospice is greatly appreciated.
