Thursday, May 14, 2020
10:45 AM
funeral procession to the cemetery
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Pleasant Street
View Map
Marion E. Bartlett Obituary
Marion E. Bartlett, 89, of Marlborough died Monday May 11, 2020 at The Coleman House in Northborough from complications of Covid-19. She was born, raised and educated in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Clifton D. and Nina (Ramsey) Estey. Marion graduated from Marlborough High School and later attended and graduated from hairdressing school in Worcester in the 1960s. She also worked for many years as a solderer for a circuit board manufacturer. Marion was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Marlborough and the Mental Health Alliance. She was an artist, baker, cook and gifted seamstress, even designing and making her own wedding dress. She also enjoyed knitting, embroidery and crocheting. She was kind, compassionate, gentle, proper with old world values. Marion also was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor. She leaves her daughter Joy F. (Bridges) Stuart and her husband Matthew of Marlborough; a daughter-in-law Carol Bartlett of Sebastian, Florida; cousin Judy Wemette of Brimfield; a grandson Andrew Bartlett of Southington, Conn. She was predeceased by her sons, Clifton Bartlett of Southington, Conn and her son Anthony Blackwood (Richard Bartlett) of Framingham and her longtime companion, Dario Canal of Hopkinton. A graveside service will be held Thursday May 14 at 11:00 a.m. in Maplewood Cemetery, Pleasant Street. If you would like to join the funeral procession to the cemetery, please arrive at the Collins Funeral Home at 10::45 AM. There are no public calling hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from May 13 to May 20, 2020
