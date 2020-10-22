It is with a heavy heart that the family of Mark Edward Tetreault of Marlboro MA, passed away on October. 19, 2020. announce the passing of their oldest brother. Mark courageously fought the battle of his life for 10 years. His faith and determination helped to push him forward each day to conquer his disease but to no avail. His fight taught all who knew him to never give up and that our lives are based on Gods timeline not our own. Mark was a 1975 graduate of Marlboro High School and acquired his Bachelors degree in Psychology from Worcester State. Mark treasured his nieces and nephews. Matthew Corrinne, Nic Tetreault, Chad Corrinne, Beth Kreiser, Colby Tetreault, Leah Kreiser and Allison Corrinne. Mark was lovingly referred to as Uncle Cheater. It would not be a monopoly game if Mark wasnt laughing and at least one of his nieces/nephews were crying, yet they always pulled out the game at the next family gathering. In his younger years Mark was an accomplished drummer with the Hudson Royal Jades. He valued those cherished memories and friendships throughout his lifetime. Mark taught all his nieces and nephews to play chess but regularly enjoyed playing with his brother Dennis and his nephew Matt. Mark had a sharp wit and had a wonderful sense of humor & he could debate politics or religion for hours at a timeand he has! He was a skilled, professional tradesman learning the art of flooring installation from his father. He was a self-taught carpenter and his attention to detail carried over from his flooring expertise. Mark was preceded in death by his parents Claudette (Boisse) and Edward Tetreault of Hudson and we are confident their loving arms welcomed him upon his arrival. He is survived by his sister Cherene Corrinne and her husband Carl, his brother Dennis Tetreault, his brother Michael Tetreault and his sister Danielle Osman and husband Rich. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2:00 | 3:30 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752.



