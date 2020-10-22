1/
Mark E. Tetreault
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Mark Edward Tetreault of Marlboro MA, passed away on October. 19, 2020. announce the passing of their oldest brother. Mark courageously fought the battle of his life for 10 years. His faith and determination helped to push him forward each day to conquer his disease but to no avail. His fight taught all who knew him to never give up and that our lives are based on Gods timeline not our own. Mark was a 1975 graduate of Marlboro High School and acquired his Bachelors degree in Psychology from Worcester State. Mark treasured his nieces and nephews. Matthew Corrinne, Nic Tetreault, Chad Corrinne, Beth Kreiser, Colby Tetreault, Leah Kreiser and Allison Corrinne. Mark was lovingly referred to as Uncle Cheater. It would not be a monopoly game if Mark wasnt laughing and at least one of his nieces/nephews were crying, yet they always pulled out the game at the next family gathering. In his younger years Mark was an accomplished drummer with the Hudson Royal Jades. He valued those cherished memories and friendships throughout his lifetime. Mark taught all his nieces and nephews to play chess but regularly enjoyed playing with his brother Dennis and his nephew Matt. Mark had a sharp wit and had a wonderful sense of humor & he could debate politics or religion for hours at a timeand he has! He was a skilled, professional tradesman learning the art of flooring installation from his father. He was a self-taught carpenter and his attention to detail carried over from his flooring expertise. Mark was preceded in death by his parents Claudette (Boisse) and Edward Tetreault of Hudson and we are confident their loving arms welcomed him upon his arrival. He is survived by his sister Cherene Corrinne and her husband Carl, his brother Dennis Tetreault, his brother Michael Tetreault and his sister Danielle Osman and husband Rich. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2:00 | 3:30 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Slattery Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
Mark was an amazing person. I met him when his family moved in a few houses away. Many of my favorite childhood memories were spent with Mark and the entire Tetreault family
Lyn Chaves
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved