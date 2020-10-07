Martin Marty L. Tamulevicz, 56, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He survived by his son, Ryan Tamulevicz and his partner Alvaro Dafonte Imedio of Boston, MA; Ryans mother, Michelle Tebo of Uxbridge, MA; his sister, Mary Beth Tamulevicz of Quincy, MA; cousins: Chickie Barry of Hudson, MA, Michael Barry and his wife Kim of Leominster, MA, Jim Barry of Berlin, MA, Judy Selby and her husband Shane of Upton, MA, and leaves behind several more cousins and friends. His brother, Michael Tamulevicz predeceased him. Marty was the loving son of the late, Martin M. and Mary A. (Cullen) Tamulevicz and raised in Hudson, MA graduating from Hudson High School in 1982. Marty was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Marty was a great Dad and loved spending time with family and friends. Marty was an avid fisherman, like his Dad before him, with many fishing spots in the local area being amongst his favorites. Marty enjoyed playing softball and golf and, played in various leagues over the years. He also followed all the local sports teams and enjoyed the comradery of the football pools. All who knew Marty will miss him dearly. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Martys memory to: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metrowest, 21 Church Street, Hudson, MA 01749, or to a charity of your choice
