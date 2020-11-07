1/1
Marvin W. Wright
Marvin W. Wright, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at UMass Medical Center-Memorial Campus. He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years Eileen (Kelly) Griffin Wright; his children & spouses: Wendy Moore & Keith of Westborough; Ed Wright & Deborah of Limington, ME; step-children & spouses: Tim Griffin & Gina of Hingham; Antonio Rodriguez & Sarah of Toluca, CA; and Jack Griffin & wife Carla Zils, of Bolton; sister-in-law: Patty Wright of Perry, UT; 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends. He is pre-deceased by his brother Ed Wright. Marvin was born in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Elwood & Alice (Swensen) Wright. He graduated from the Ayer High School, Class of 1956, and achieved his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University. In addition to working in the technology and construction fields for several companies, Marvin successfully owned and operated Wright Construction. His passion in life was traveling to climb the highest of mountains and diving in the deepest seas. Marvin was an accomplished skier, hiker, scuba diver, rock and ice climber, and cyclist. He enjoyed boating, was an avid golfer, talented outdoorsman, sportsman and athlete. Above all, he was a devoted family man, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Funeral services are to be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marvin Wright to: Upper Saco Valley Land Trust, P.O. Box 2233, Conway, NH 03818. Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com.

Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
