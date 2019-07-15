|
|
Mary A. (Harvey) McGuire, 70, of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Marlborough Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness. She leaves her beloved husband of 41 years, Michael A. McGuire. She is also survived by her two sons, James McGuire and Edward McGuire both of Hudson; a brother, Richard Harvey and his wife Sally of Pittsfield, MA; two nephews, David Harvey and his wife Carolyn of Georgia and Philip Harvey and his wife Christine of New York. Mary was born on November 6, 1948 in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Donald and Theresa (Bousquet) Harvey. She was raised in Marlborough and graduated from Marlborough High School, Class of 1966. Mary enjoyed scrapbooking, traveling and spending time with her family. A period of visitation will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, July 19, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA; immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 am in the funeral home and procession to Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson for interment.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from July 15 to July 22, 2019