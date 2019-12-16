|
|
Mary C. (Govea) LeSage, 101, of Marlborough and formerly of Hudson died Thursday December 12, 2019 at Beaumont Nursing Center in Westborough. She was born, raised and educated in Hudson, the daughter of the late Antonio and Arsenia (Vasconcelos) Govea. Mary was a member of the Marlborough Senior Center. She loved reading the newspaper, never missing a day. She enjoyed walking, watching the Wheel of Fortune and loved her pet parakeets. Mary lived a simple life. She raised five sons on her own and led by example. Despite hardships, she was genuine and generous, and she could always share a smile or a wave of the hand. In her final years, Mary went to Beaumont Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Fay section). She received remarkable care, consideration and effort from so many there. Her own roommate, Maureen, was always deeply considerate. She leaves five sons, Robert and Richard LeSage both of Freemont, Calif., Roy "Butch" LeSage of Northborough, Raymond R. LeSage of Uxbridge and Randolph J. LeSage of Lancaster; a brother George Govea of Iowa; a sister Teresa Love of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; several nephews, nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by her children Ronald and Jeanne LeSage and by her twin sister Caroline Simas, sisters Gloria LaFleur and Alice Plouffe all of Hudson. She was the former wife of the late Roy G. LeSage. Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019