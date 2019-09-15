|
Mary Colleen (Donia) McCuine, 53, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Mansfield, TX. Colleen was the daughter of the late Susan McCuine of Worcester, MA and Ron McCuine of Sulfur Springs, TX. Raised in Marlborough, MA, Colleen was a graduate of Marlborough High Schools class of 1984. In addition to her father Ron, Colleen is survived by several children including Kelly Spinelli of Houston, TX. She also leaves behind her brother Joe McCuine and his wife Jane of Northborough, MA, her aunts Jane Korins of Marblehead, MA, and Stacey Clark of Shrewsbury, MA as well as many uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 20 at 10:00AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 244 W. Main St., Northboro, MA. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 22 Boylston St., Shrewsbury, MA.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019