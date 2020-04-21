|
Mary E. (Burns) Brisbois 90, of Marlborough, and formerly of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Marlborough Hills, after a brief illness. Mary was born in Belmont, MA, on January 12, 1930. She was raised and graduated from high school in Belmont and shortly after finishing school, married the love of her life, Edward Brisbois, sharing the next 71 years caring for each other and their family. They settled in Hudson where they lived for many years, raising their six children. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her beloved family. She was an avid walker and birdwatcher. Mary also enjoyed singing, sightseeing and eating ice cream. In addition to her beloved husband of 71 years, Edward Brisbois, she is also survived by her six children, Jean Brisbois,Ted Brisbois, Bob Brisbois, Bill Brisbois, Jane Porterfield and Eric Brisbois; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by 3 brothers, Robert Burns, Dave Burns, and Richard Burns. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, services will be held a t a later time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in loving memory of Mary E. Brisbois to: Marlborough Hills Healthcare Center The family owes deep gratitude to the staff at Marlborough Hills for their loving care of Mary Brisbois.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020