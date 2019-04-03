|
Mary E. (McLaughlin) Jerome, 74, a lifelong resident of Marlborough, passed peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Marlborough Hospital after a brief illness. She was surrounded by family and friends. Born and raised in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Stone) McLaughlin. Mary now joins her siblings who proceeded her, Mark, William and John McLaughlin, Ellen Adamonis and Maureen Cimino. She is survived by her brother Michael McLaughlin of Wayland, her three children; son, Thomas J. McGinely, daughter, Kelli A. Wentzell and son, Doran J. Wentzell, Jr. all of Marlborough; three grandchildren, Kristopher and his wife Danyelle Wentzell of Blakely GA, Elizabeth and Doran J. Wentzell III both of Marlboro and 2 great-grandchildren Kali and Coleman Wentzell both of Blakely GA, several nieces, nephews, dog/companion Finnigan Maxwell and MANY DEAR FRIENDS from all walks of life! She was a graduate of Marlborough High School, Class of 1963. Mary was an extremely crafty soul, she put her talents to work in many ways; making our clothes and Halloween costumes as children, wedding attire as adults and doing alterations for many family and friends, gardening, caning chairs and many creative reupholstery and home projects over the years. Some of these projects even won her MANY blue ribbons at the Bolton Fair. Her talents also served her well in the years she worked at Vans Unlimited serving customers and pimping out vans! She also worked with her daughter at Theracopia and lastly at the City Transfer Station, which we believe was her dream job! When she put on that uniform she felt like a Palace Guard | she was a picker at heart! Oh our Mother, the stories we all could and will share would fill this newspaper for at least a year!! To know her was to love her, she had a heart of GOLD and her spirit will LIVE on in the many hearts she touched!! Visiting hours will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm a.m. at Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019