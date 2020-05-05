|
|
Mary S. (Guglielmo) Simoneau, of Northborough, formerly of Marlborough, passed away peacefully in the Coleman House, Northborough, on Saturday, May 2, 2020; she was 92 years old and affectionately known to all as Sevy. Mary was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter to the late Guido and Jennie (Guliano) Guglielmo. She moved to Marlborough as a teenager and worked many years at the former Diamond Shoe Co of Marlborough. In 1972 she relocated to Marlborough where she enjoyed her home, taking pride in keeping it and the yard looking neat and beautiful. Mary was an excellent cook and exhibited a finesse for needlepoint and sewing. Never one to hold back, Mary was known for her sharp tongue. She respectfully earned the nickname 'Spicy Mary' by the caretaker team at the Coleman House; they will miss on-point personality. She was a longtime communicant of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Northborough. Among those who will miss her dearly are Marys two children, Russell E. Flagg and his wife Andrea of Phillipston, MA and Cheryl A. Margadonna of Marlborough; seven grandchildren, Wendy Walker, Julie Weego, Bethany Ladrie, Christie Paglia, Justin Margadonna, Seth Margadonna, Brady Margadonna; 13 great-grandchildren, Vanessa and Alexa Weego, Matthew and William Paglia, Joseph and Allison Walker, Megan, Troy, Levi, Giovanni, Stella and Ford Margadonna and Maeve LaFrenierea, all whom she cherished. Mary also leaves her dear sister, Edith Janiak of Marlborough. Marys husband of 29 years, Lester Simoneau, preceded her in death. At this time, due to gathering restrictions, all services will be private, for the family. A time to remember and celebrate Marys life will be announced at a future time. Marys family would like to thank the care team at the Coleman House for their kindness and compassion shown towards her. They respectfully request memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to the Resident Activity Fund of the Coleman House, 112 W. Main St., Northborough, MA 01532. Arrangements are in care Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. To leave a condolence for the Simoneau Family, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from May 5 to May 12, 2020