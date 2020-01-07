|
Marylou A. Palatino, 59, of Hudson, MA passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Brookside Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Webster, MA, after a long illness. Marylou was born in Marlborough, MA on August 19, 1960, the daughter of the late Anne M. Paulino and Louis J. Palatino. She attended Marlborough High School. A woman of many skills and trades, including becoming an EMT, photographer, and woodworker. Which provided her with many employment opportunities such as Frye Boot, Bolton Hills, SMOC, EMC2, Perkins School for the Blind, and Sears. She cared deeply for others, always putting their needs above her own, willing to help any person or animal. A kid at heart, she loved children, clowns and toys. Always quick to laugh and smile. Her love shined through everything she did. Marylou was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Linda "Krystal" Palatino and her brother, Mark Palatino. She is survived by her brothers, Louis Palatino, of Pueblo, CO and Richard Palatino, of Coldspring, TX, her sister, Cynthia Thomas, of Greenfield, MA, her nieces, April Palatino, Rachel Sissenwein, Amy Stout, Amanda Lohnes and Samantha Choquette and her nephew, Louis Palatino, her lifelong friends, Kathy Nelson and Jan Mathieu and many grand-nieces and grandnephews. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 1AM on, Thursday, Jan. 11, in Saint Michael's Church, 21 Manning Street, Hudson, MA. Spring burial will be in Forestvale Cemetery, Hudson, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marylou can be made to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals | Angell Animal Medical Center (MSPCA-Angell) Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. An online guest book is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020