Matthew J. Brennan III
1950 - 2020
Matthew J. Brennan, III, 70, of Marlborough, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester. He was the son of the late Matthew Joe J. Brennan, Jr. and Helen (Donovan) Brennan. He was a devoted son to Helen and Joe and cared for them with love and compassion through the final years of their lives. Following his graduation from St Anselms College. He moved to Atlanta and worked as an Event Manager at the Omni Sports Center, home of the then Atlanta Flames. He returned home and worked for the Boston Red Sox ticket office and eventually joined the Boston Bruins as Director of Ticket Sales Matt was a kind and generous soul. There wasnt anything he didnt do, nor wouldnt do for his family and friends. Somewhat shy, and unassuming, his good nature was endearing to all that knew him, you just couldnt help but like Matt. Matt, in the Brennan tradition, was an avid sports enthusiast. He was a passionate and skilled football player and was proud to be a member of MHS Panthers Football Team. He was also a sprinter for the Track team and at one time held the school record for the 100 yd Dash. He took up golf later in life, and always enjoyed a round of golf with his uncles, cousins and his numerous lifelong friends. Several years back, Matt won the prestigious Cape Cod Classic golf tournament. Matt loved to travel, and combined with his love of sports, he attended major sporting events around the country. He made several trips to Europe with friends. He also loved being on Cape Cod. He had a home in Wellfleet that he generously shared with friends and family. You were always welcome in Matts home. Matt especially liked the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. It afforded him the opportunity to be with his family and friends and where he found his greatest joy in life. He is survived by his aunt, Aline Newton of Athol, MA and his uncle, Robert E. Brennan of Marlborough. He is also survived by numerous cousins from both sides of his family, too many to be mentioned individually. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00PM-8:00PM at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. Funeral Mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Compassionate Care ALS, 752 West Falmouth Highway, Falmouth, MA 02574 or the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org.

Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jul. 28 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
Funeral services provided by
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
July 27, 2020
How sad! I remember arriving in Boston from Sweden in 1985. One of the first people I met was Matt. He was one of the nicest people I got to know during my time in Boston. RIP my friend!!
Michael Thelven
July 27, 2020
one of the nicest people I met when I came to Boston, always a good word for you, a great positive attitude with honest opinion. I will miss you, my best to your family.

Your friend - Brad Park
Brad Park
Friend
July 27, 2020
Matt was. A great pal.Always ready for a new adventure.and great director of the Bruins ticket office solving any problem.He was a joy to be around.We enjoyed many celebrations at the Garden.I will always remember The St.Pat's Day we celebrated at THE STOCKYARDS RESTAURANT.What fun we had.Now you are happy with your parents having a Green beer.See you at the 19th hole !!!
Kathy MacDonald
Friend
July 27, 2020
When we were vacationing at the Cape every year and got together with the Marlboro crowd, within minutes Matt would always come over and say hello to us and our kids. He always wanted to know how everyone was doing. He always made everyone feel welcome. We will miss him very much - his gentle nature, his kindness and especially his smile.
Rest in peace, Matt
Barbara and Jack Ryan
Barbara and Jack Ryan
Friend
July 27, 2020
Matt was a sweet and generous person. He had a great sense of humor and was so much fun to be with. I will always remember the wonderful vacations we had together on Cape Cod with his cousin Jim and my husband Michael.

Rest in Peace, Matty.

Jackie
Jackie Blombach
Friend
July 26, 2020
Great Guy & Good Friend---He will be missed by many but hopefully reunite with many old friends & family.
Michael O'Malley
Friend
