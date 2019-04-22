|
Matthew R. Pendergast, 92, of Marlborough, (Framingham), died on April 20, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in Waltham, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Hurley) Pendergast. Matthew is survived by his children: his daughter Kathleen Myers and her husband Carl of Framingham, his daughter Doreen Pendergast of Framingham and his son Lawrence Pendergast and his wife Tammy of Trumbull, Connecticut. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Laura Pendergast of San Diego and Haley Pendergast of Trumbull. He also leaves his brother James Pendergast and his sister Mary Keyes as well as many nieces, nep- hews, grand nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his son Robert Pendergast, his former wife and friend Eleanor (DellePigne) Pendergast; his brothers William, John, Daniel, and Richard Pendergast; and his sister, Dorothy Pendergast. He also will be dearly missed by his cherished friend, Judi Arnott. A veteran of WWII, Matthew served in the United States Navy as a Seaman 1st Class from 1944 until he was honorably discharged in 1946. He received the World War II Victory Medal and the American Area Medal. As one of his brothers was a POW in the Pacific theatre and another in combat in the European theater, under the militarys Sole Survivor Policy, Matthew was released from active combat and deployed in Boston Harbor ferrying Naval personnel from ship to shore. After his service, he began working as a carpenter with his father, and was a member of the Carpenters union. Later he worked as a cons- truction superintendent for the Carlson Corporation in Cochituate for many years. He supervised the construction of many buildings around New England, including the Cape and Vineyard Electric Company, Apex in Rhode Island, St. Elizabeths Hospital in Brighton, Shaws Ware- houses and dormitories at Babson College. He had an active and productive retirement, always lending his assistance to his friends and relatives who needed any work done in the homes. He loved vacationing in the Maine woods. He also loved trains and traveled on Amtrak to Glacier National Park. He was also a member of St. Matthias Parish, Marlborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway Street, Marlborough, MA. Matthew will be cremated and burial will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Stephen Cemetery, Fenwick St., Framingham, MA. There will be no visiting hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant Street, Marlborough, MA.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2019