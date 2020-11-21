1/1
Michael A. Cardinale Jr.
1946 - 2020
Michael Angelo Cardinale, 74, of Hudson, MA formerly of East Boston, MA passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by his family after fighting a long battle against Mesothelioma. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Donna (McDonald) Cardinale; the loving father to: LisaMarie Scimemi and her husband Salvatore of Saugus, Joleen Renee and her husband Matthew Kaestner of Shrewsbury and Michael Cardinale and his wife Alexandra of Leominster; the adored "Papa" to his grandchildren: Rena Lucia and Michael Angelo Cardinale of Leominster; his brother Nicholas Cardinale of Marlborough and by several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Michael is predeceased by his sister, Mary Ann Cardinale-Parziale. Michael was born in Boston, MA the son of the late, Michael A. and Florence (Morello) Cardinale, Sr. He graduated in 1964 from Boston Trade High School, where he studied electrical wiring. Michael became a master electrician in 1972 and founded Cardinale Electric Co. in 1973, a business he shared with his son Michael Anthony since 2003. Michael also served as the Wiring Inspector for the Town of Hudson for over 25 years. All who knew Michael will miss him dearly. All are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2-6pm at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA 01749. His Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9am in St. Michael Parish, 21 Manning Street, Hudson, MA 01749 followed by burial in St. Michael Cemetery, Hudson, MA.

Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Saint Michael's Parish
Funeral services provided by
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
November 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family for the loss of your beloved Husband, father and brother. Michael was loved and respected by all who knew him. May you Rest In Peace Michael.
Rachel Corricelli
