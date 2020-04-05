|
|
Michael Francis Murphy of Hudson, MA & Laconia NH, passed away on March 26, 2020, unexpectedly, at age 72. He was born in Brighton and was the son of the late William F. Murphy and the late Mary Edith (McManus) Murphy. He leaves his wife of 42 years, Cheryl L. (Aseltine) Murphy and also his sons Erik F. Murphy and Jason L. Murphy, his granddaughter, Karissa L. Murphy and his sister Denise C. Murphy, all of Hudson. He was predeceased by his brother John J. Murphy, who passed away in 2017. He also leaves his sister in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, an aunt, uncle and cousins. Michael graduated from Hudson High in 1966 and was then employed at Hudson Light & Power for 15 years before working at NSTAR until his retirement in 2011. In December 1968, he received The Carnegie Medal Award for the rescue of a drowning young adult in Hudson. He was a life time member of the Elks. His favorite past times were working on his cars and his Harley along with taking daily walks. In his younger years he was an avid skier and bicyclist. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of ones choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date because of the corona virus.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020