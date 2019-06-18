|
Michael V. Rimkus, 62, beloved eldest son of Victor M. and Rosemary (MacPherson) Rimkus, and beloved father of Tess Lily Rimkus, died June 5 at Westboro Health Center, Westboro, following a short illness. Michael graduated from Hudson High School in 1975, where he played football, basketball and track. He was a member of the HHS Athletic Hall of Fame and was a Worcester Telegram & Gazette Football All Star. He was a 1979 graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, where he played football. He was employed as a food broker for Super Valu for many years, and more recently by C & S Wholesale Grocers of Keene, N.H. He took great pride in his work with both companies. He has resided for the past 15 years in Rindge, N.H. Michael was a talented guitarist and vocalist, and had a great appreciation for music of all kinds, family, camping and lakeside living. Besides his parents and his daughter, Tess Lily of New Haven, Ct., Michael is survived by his sisters, Joan Wotton and her husband Michael Wotton of Rockland, Julie Rimkus and her spouse Camille Derricotte of Tucson, Arizona, and Martha Rimkus of Hudson; his brothers, Peter Rimkus and his wife, Debora of Coventry, Ct., Andrew Rimkus and his wife, Deb, of Bainbridge Island, Wa., and Matthew Rimkus of Groton. He also leaves his Godmother/aunt, Pat Sullivan of North Billerica, his uncles, Joseph MacPherson and Anthony Rock of Hudson, and his aunt, Barbara Mungeam of Hudson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also the brother of the late Martin Rimkus and the brother-in-law of the late Dianne M. Rimkus. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michaels Church, Hudson, on Friday, July 5 at 11 a.m. There will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michaels memory may be made to Hudson Community Food Pantry, PO Box 608, Hudson MA 01749. Arrangements are in charge of Tighe-Hamilton Regional Funeral Home of Hudson.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from June 18 to June 25, 2019