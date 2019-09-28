|
Michele M. (Mellor) Diamond 64, of Marlborough, died Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019 at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. She was the daughter of the late Richard N. and Elizabeth A. (Carey) Mellor and the wife of James Diamond to whom she had been married for 43 years. She was also the sister of the late Bette Bryant. Michele is survived by her sons, J.J. Diamond and his wife Ruth of Walpole, MA and Paul Diamond of NY, NY, her daughter, Lisa Diamond-Rutt and her husband Brian of Hopedale, her brothers, Richard Mellor of Boston and Alfred Mellor of Natick and her sister, Judy Mangold of Valrico, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cashian, Xander and Lahna Diamond and Konrad and Kassaundra Rutt as well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Sep. 30, 2019 from 5:00pm | 8:00pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA. Gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Michele Diamond to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For Micheles full obituary, please visit www. slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2019