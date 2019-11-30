Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Resources
More Obituaries for MSG Luther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MSG Robert H. Luther

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MSG Robert H. Luther Obituary
MSG Robert Bob H. Luther, 87, of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Saint Patricks Manor in Framingham, surrounded by his loving family, after a period of declining health. He is survived by his beloved wife Emma Jean (Guthrie) Luther. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Hudson First United Methodist Church, 34 Felton St., Hudson, MA, followed by interment in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MSG's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -