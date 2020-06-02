Myles F. Heffernan
1937 - 2020
Myles Francis Heffernan, 83, of Marlborough, MA died on May 30, 2020. He was born in Brighton, MA on May 7, 1937, the youngest child and only son of Michael J. and Agnes (McLaughlin). A graduate of Boston schools, he enlisted in the US Navy in 1955. Myles was stationed on the USS Roy O. Hale as an Electronic Technician. He married Rose (Schmidt) in 1960, and they moved to Marlborough, where they lived for almost 60 years and raised three children. Myles was employed by the Raytheon Corporation until his retirement. He is survived by his wife Rose, son Myles F. Jr. , DDS (Patrice) of Lancaster, and daughters Christine of ME and Heidi of WA. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Daniel, Molly, and Brian Heffernan, Michaela Barnett, and Emma Kitterman, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. Myles was predeceased by five sisters, Mary Murray, Teresa Trott, Patricia Tilley, Mona Heffernan, and Barbara Rose. Services and internment are private, and arranged by Slattery Funeral Home, Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Friends of the Marlborough Public Library, 52 Diana Dr., Marlborough, MA 01752.

Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
Sharing in your sorrow and hoping you will find comfort in the wonderful memories your husband Myles left behind! We enjoyed our chats and laughs and his kindness and was a great neighbor, He is at peace now and no longer suffering. Our loved ones are always with us. Our deepest sympathy. Joan & Richard Lavoie
Joan Lavoie
Neighbor
June 1, 2020
The Fairbanks family is thinking about all of you at this sad time. Myles was such a kind and gentle man and he will be missed. Take comfort in the wonderful memories you all have of him and in the legacy he left behind.
Maura Keegan Fairbanks
Family Friend
June 1, 2020
Rose, we are very sorry at Myles' passing. He suffered a long time, got better and then suffered again. Now he is with God and we can all be happy for him now!
He was a great neighbor, and a very hard worker around the house too!
Please accept our condolences and we will keep him in our prayers.
Richard & Joan Lavoie
Neighbor
