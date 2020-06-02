Myles Francis Heffernan, 83, of Marlborough, MA died on May 30, 2020. He was born in Brighton, MA on May 7, 1937, the youngest child and only son of Michael J. and Agnes (McLaughlin). A graduate of Boston schools, he enlisted in the US Navy in 1955. Myles was stationed on the USS Roy O. Hale as an Electronic Technician. He married Rose (Schmidt) in 1960, and they moved to Marlborough, where they lived for almost 60 years and raised three children. Myles was employed by the Raytheon Corporation until his retirement. He is survived by his wife Rose, son Myles F. Jr. , DDS (Patrice) of Lancaster, and daughters Christine of ME and Heidi of WA. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Daniel, Molly, and Brian Heffernan, Michaela Barnett, and Emma Kitterman, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. Myles was predeceased by five sisters, Mary Murray, Teresa Trott, Patricia Tilley, Mona Heffernan, and Barbara Rose. Services and internment are private, and arranged by Slattery Funeral Home, Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Friends of the Marlborough Public Library, 52 Diana Dr., Marlborough, MA 01752.



