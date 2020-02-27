|
|
Nancy D. (Neill) Hill aged 87 passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020, at her home after a short illness. Born on April 9, 1932, to Roscoe and Belle (Murray) Neill, Nancy was a lifelong resident of Marlboro. She graduated Marlboro High School in 1949, and enrolled in nursing school at Worcester Hahnemann Hospital, pursuing her dream of becoming a registered nurse. Upon graduation she was employed at Marlboro Hospital in the maternity ward, which she loved. Resuming her career after having children, she worked at Cushing Hospital in Framingham, caring for elderly patients. She would later say that eldercare was her true passion and calling. Her patients and their families were always very grateful for her excellent care. She was the devoted wife of Charles Sam Hill, who predeceased her in 1995. Together they enjoyed dinners out, driving to the mountains and watching the Red Sox. Nancy was a devoted lifelong Red Sox fan. She enjoyed the friendship of many and had a knack for making friends wherever she went. She was devoted to her grandchildren, making it a priority to be at as many of their events as possible, and she took great pride in their aspirations and accomplishments. She enjoyed knitting and needlework, and loved making gifts for her family and friends. She is survived by her three children, daughters Catherine Luby of Berlin, Barbara Burgess and husband John of Niskayuna NY, son Kevin White and wife Catherine Ebell of Marlboro. She adored her 10 grandchildren, Sara Gustafson, Jennifer and Ryan Luby, Jacob and Joshua White, Aimee and Nicole Drouin, Samantha, Alexandra and Timothy Burgess. She was blessed to have 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving sister Marilyn M. Nelson in 2015; and enjoyed the loving support of her nephew Stephen Nelson of Marlboro, and niece Joyce Greenfield of Portland, OR. Nancy D. (Neill) Hill The family would like to thank the staff of the Willows Assisted Living, Salmon Hospice and Palliative Personal Care of Worcester Home Care for their kindness and devotion to Nancy over the last several months. A Celebration of Nancys Life will be held Monday March 2 at 10 a.m. in the Collins Funeral Home (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln Street. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street. Calling hours will be held Sunday March 1 from 3-6 p.m. in the Collins Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Jimmy Fund, at PO Box 849168, Boston Ma, 02284-9168 jimmyfund.org; or the MetroWest Humane Society, 30 Pond Street, Ashland MA 01721 metrowesthumanesociety.org. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020