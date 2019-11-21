|
Nancy (Shea) Frey, wife of the late John H. Frey and youngest daughter of the late Florence and William Shea, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 at the age of 85. Nancy is survived by her four devoted children, William J. Frey of Framingham, Martha F. Johnson and her husband, Scott, of Marlborough, John H. Frey Jr., of Vienna, Va., and Diane F. Frey and her partner, Gillian MacNaughton, of Somerville. She was the sister of the late Evariste, William, Russell, Raymond, Marjorie (Shea) Logan, Florence (Shea) Wall, Mary (Shea) Harrington and Patricia (Shea) Donovan Andrew. She is the adored aunt of 45 nieces and nephews, grandmother of John (Will) Frey III, Jared, Katherine and Benjamin Johnson and great grandmother of Mila Cadet. Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 | 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Sisters of St. Anne Chapel, 720 Boston Post Rd. East, Marlborough. Burial will follow at Mt Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, and will be private. For the full obituary, please visit http://www. slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019