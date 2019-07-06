|
Nathan C. Foster, 39, of Marlborough, MA, died Monday, July 1, 2019 from injuries received in an automobile accident in Old Town, Maine. He was born in Concord, MA, raised in Marlborough, the son of David and Camille (Bennett) Foster and was a graduate of Marlborough High School Class of 2000, where he enjoyed playing football. Nathan loved drama, comedy and had attended acting classes in Boston. He will be remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor. He was always making people laugh with his original jokes and commentary on life. He also created endearing nicknames for family members. Nathan was loyal, kind-hearted, thoughtful, caring and very hard-working. He enjoyed following current events and talking about them with his family. One of his favorite places to visit was the ocean. He loved the beach, especially York Beach in Maine. He was an East Coast/Boston man through and through. Nathan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints and served a full-time mission in Tempe, AZ. He also served in the Navy. Nathan was a driver for Uber Eats and DoorDash. He will be dearly missed by his family. In addition to his parents he leaves two brothers and three sisters: Daniel Foster and his wife Kate of Mountain View, CA; Rachel Foster Sargent and her husband Sean of Lees Summit, MO; Laura Foster Ware and her husband Michael of San Francisco, CA; Emily Foster Roitinger and her husband Richard (Chuck) of San Francisco, CA; Brandon Foster and his wife Caroline of Saratoga Springs, UT; and three nephews, seven nieces, many aunts, uncles and cousins. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 9 at 11:00 am in the Marlborough Ward chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 240 Hemenway Street, Marlborough, MA. A time of visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:45-10:45 am. Calling hours will be held Monday, July 8 from 6-9 p.m. in the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home at 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. (www.CollinsFuneral.com) Nathan's family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support at this difficult time.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from July 6 to July 13, 2019