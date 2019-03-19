|
Norman "Red" J. Cole, 96, of Marlborough passed away peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his daughters Denise J. Barnes and her husband Ken of Madison, AL, Sandra L. Perni and her husband Robert of Marlborough and Maureen R. Marshall and her husband Dennis of Shrewsbury. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren Rachelle S. Lambert, David J. Cochrane, Zachary C. Lambert, Matthew C. Cochrane, Alexander D. Marshall, Katherine E. Cochrane and Nicole M. Marshall. He was born in 1922, son of the late Fred M. Cole and Clair J. (Ginty) Cole and has resided in Marlborough his entire life. He was the brother of late Frederick A. Cole, former Mayor of Marlborough and his wife Carolyn (Buckely) Cole who still resides in town. In addition, his late sister Mary Lou (Cole) Pearsall and her husband Nelson of Springfield, VA along with many nieces and nephews. Norman married his longtime friend and love Marie A. (Driscoll) Cole in October of 1954 who preceded him in death in 2014 after 60 years of marriage. Norman joined the Navy in 1940 and served for six years aboard Destroyers in the Atlantic and Pacific during WW2. He escorted convoys and chased U-Boats in the Atlantic, and was present during the Battle of Iwo Jima and the Japanese surrender in Tokyo Bay. He transitioned into the National Guard, and worked as an electronic technician for 36 years at Fort Devens and retired as a Sgt Major in the Army National Guard. Following his retirement from the Military, Norman spent 15 years working part-time as a courier at The Hudson Savings Bank. Norman enjoyed spending time in his Hosta garden, tending to his abundance of flowers and watching the various species of birds. He was one of the original members of the Marlborough Bolton Street Association, where he spent many years surrounded by his close friends. Norman leaves behind countless memories along with a legacy of love, laughter and wisdom to every life he touched. He will be greatly missed by all. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, at 11 AM in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect Street, Marlboro, MA. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 21 from 4-7 PM in the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlboro, MA. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Normans memory to the Salvatore Padula Chapter 87, Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 229, Marlborough, MA 01752.
